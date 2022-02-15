Trent Alexander-Arnold claims Liverpool can win a treble this season and says the club isn’t disappointed with their trophy haul compared to Man City
Liverpool are more than capable of winning three trophies this season thanks to their outstanding squad, Trent Alexander-Arnold believes. The academy product claimed that despite just winning two major honours during Jurgen Klopp’s tenure, the Reds are not disappointed with their haul in comparison to Manchester City’s. But Alexander-Arnold thinks their continued involvement in four […]Full Article