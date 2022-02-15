Kylian Mbappe spares Lionel Messi’s blushes as he nets stoppage-time winner for Paris Saint-Germain against potential future club Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappe starred in the Champions League as his stoppage-time striker secured Paris Saint-Germain a 1-0 win against his potential future employers Real Madrid. The Frenchman was a constant threat throughout, and spared the blushes of Lionel Messi, who had a penalty saved by Thibaut Courtois. In a highly anticipated contest, there was a lot […]Full Article