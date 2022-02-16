IPL 2022: Shikhar Dhawan set to be named Punjab Kings captain, claims report
Punjab Kings went all out to buy Shikhar Dhawan for Rs 8.25 crore, pipping the likes of Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2022 mega auction.Full Article
IPL 2022 Mega Auction: India opening batter Shikhar Dhawan was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 crore.
His base price was 2 Cr but was sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 crore.