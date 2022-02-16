IPL 2022: Shikhar Dhawan set to be named Punjab Kings captain, claims report

IPL 2022: Shikhar Dhawan set to be named Punjab Kings captain, claims report

Zee News

Published

Punjab Kings went all out to buy Shikhar Dhawan for Rs 8.25 crore, pipping the likes of Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Full Article