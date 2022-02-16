Micah Richards, Jamie Carragher and Thierry Henry laugh off Peter Schmeichel’s claim about Manchester United winning the Champions League (Video)
Published
Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel believes his former club could go on to win the Champions League this season, despite all the turmoil currently engulfing them. It’s fair to say that Micah Richards, Jamie Carragher and Thierry Henry, formerly of Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal, respectively, find that view amusing. “Can Manchester United win the […]Full Article