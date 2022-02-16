Cristiano Ronaldo ‘doesn’t do the hard work’ and Manchester United need to press more, but Ralf Rangnick urged to keep playing Portuguese superstar after ending goal drought
Published
Cristiano Ronaldo no longer shows the tireless workrate he was known for in his younger days, but he has been backed to keep his place in Manchester United’s starting XI regardless. Many will argue Ronaldo’s place in the United team should not even be a question, and yet big doubts have been asked about his […]Full Article