Matt Targett had to leave Aston Villa after ‘surprise’ Lucas Digne signing but says start to life at Newcastle has been ‘brilliant’ as left-back raves about Allan Saint-Maximin and Kieran Trippier
Published
Matt Targett was ‘surprised’ that Aston Villa signed Lucas Digne as he explained to talkSPORT why he pushed for a move to Newcastle. The 26-year-old was demoted to second choice left-back following Digne‘s arrival in January, prompting him to seek guaranteed first-team football elsewhere. Villa boss Steven Gerrard signed Digne half way through the January […]Full Article