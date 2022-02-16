Paolo Di Canio suggests Alisson could be a weak point for Liverpool against Inter in Champions League tie as goalkeeper makes a howler ‘every four or five games’
Paolo DiCanio has suggested Inter could force a mistake from Alisson in their Champions League clash. The Premier League side are in Italy for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie – live on talkSPORT. Alisson has been one of the side's most consistent performers for Jurgen Klopp since he arrived for £65m