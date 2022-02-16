Shannon Sharpe: Giannis is absolutely the best player in the NBA and it's not even close I UNDISPUTED

Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 50 Points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 128-119 over the Indiana Pacers last night, and he only needed 21 shots to get there, which is the fourth lowest shot total in a 50-point game in NBA history. It was the Greek Freak's first 50-point game since the closeout win in the NBA Finals last summer, and after the game, Bucks Head Coach Mike Budenholzer said quote: 'He's special. It's hard to fathom.' Shannon Sharpe explains why 'Giannis is absolutely the best player in the NBA.'