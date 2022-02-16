IND vs WI 1st T20I Highlights: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav led India to 6-wicket win
Published
Team India defeated West Indies by six wickets in the first T20I to take 1-0 lead in the three-match series.Full Article
Published
Team India defeated West Indies by six wickets in the first T20I to take 1-0 lead in the three-match series.Full Article
In the opening T20 against the West Indies here on Wednesday, India suffered a few hiccups after a flying start given by skipper..
With this win, India has gained a 1-0 lead in the three-match series and the second T20I will now be played on Friday at the same..