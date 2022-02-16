2021 darts world champion Gerwyn Price is set to have a go at his third different sport after announcing his intention to step into the ring as a boxer later this yearFull Article
Darts star Gerwyn Price confirms boxing debut - and must drop 10kg for the fight
