Boost for Manchester United? Rock bottom Levante defeat Atletico Madrid at Wanda Metropolitano to give Red Devils hope ahead of Champions League tie
Atletico Madrid were humbled by LaLiga’s bottom club Levante on Wednesday to give Manchester United hope they can overcome their last-16 Champions League opponents. Gonzalo Meleros netted shortly after half-time restart to give Levante just their second win of the season at the Wanda Metropolitano. It was a disastrous result for Atletico and one that […]Full Article