Winter Olympics: GB's Zoe Atkin progresses to freeski halfpipe final
Published
Freestyle skier Zoe Atkin qualifies in fourth place for Friday's halfpipe final - raising hopes of a maiden Team GB medal at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.Full Article
Published
Freestyle skier Zoe Atkin qualifies in fourth place for Friday's halfpipe final - raising hopes of a maiden Team GB medal at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.Full Article
GB's Zoe Atkin qualifies for the women's freeski halfpipe final in fourth place while China's Eileen Gu tops the leaderboard with a..