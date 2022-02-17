Winter Olympics: GB's Gus Kenworthy squeezes through to halfpipe final
GB's Gus Kenworthy makes it through to the men's freeski halfpipe final by the skin of his teeth, finishing in twelfth place with a score of 70.75.Full Article
Nico Porteous wins gold in the freeski halfpipe while Team GB's Gus Kenworthy finishes eighth in his last Olympic final.