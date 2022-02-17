Darren Bent reveals how ‘annoying’ Jamie Carragher put him off by ‘screaming’ orders at Liverpool as Reds legend praised for ‘putting off strikers’ and compared to Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher may split opinion as a pundit, and even irritate some fans, but on the pitch he was an absolute nightmare – just ask Darren Bent! The former Premier League striker joined talkSPORT on Wednesday and revealed he couldn't stand coming up against the Reds defender as a player. The ex-Tottenham and