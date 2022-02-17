Leicester v Randers live stream and team news: Foxes desperate to return to winning ways in Europa Conference League – Kick-off time, TV channel and how to follow
Published
Leicester will look to put their inconsistent Premier League form behind them in their Europa Conference League tie with Randers tonight. Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers is under pressure after a horror run of just five wins in 19 matches. Leicester dropped into Europe’s third competition after finishing in third place in their Europa League group […]Full Article