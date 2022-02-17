‘I take my hat off to him’ – Liverpool legend Didi Hamann responds to claims Jordan Henderson is ‘a better captain than Steven Gerrard ever was’
Published
Liverpool legend Dietmar Hamann joined talkSPORT to respond to claims Jordan Henderson is a ‘better captain than Steven Gerrard ever was’ – and he didn’t exactly disagree with the ‘bold’ suggestion. A few Reds fans will be eating their words following Henderson’s exploits during their Champions League win over Inter Milan. Henderson entered the fray […]Full Article