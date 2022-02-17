It's being 18 years since Barcelona played in Europe's second tier competition, and on that occasion Celtic dumped them out of the Europa League along with their long forgotten starting sideFull Article
Barcelona XI from last Europa League game 18 years ago - and where they are now
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Free tickets for 10,000 fans at Champions League final
LONDON (AP) — In an unprecedented move, 10,000 fans will be able to attend the Champions League final for free.
The..
SeattlePI.com