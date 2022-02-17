FIA confirm Michael Masi removed from role as Formula 1 race director after controversial handling of season finale that saw Max Verstappen beat Sir Lewis Hamilton to world championship title
Michael Masi has been relieved of his duties as Formula 1 race director after the chaotic finish to last season's Formula 1 finale in Abu Dhabi, the FIA has confirmed. Max Verstappen snatched the F1 world championship title away from Sir Lewis Hamilton in the final laps of the race in controversial circumstances after Dutch