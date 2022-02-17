Benoit Assou-Ekotto couldn’t tell West Ham and Aston Villa apart, had fight with Rafael van der Vaart and struggled to understand Harry Redknapp’s cockney accent

talkSPORT

Former Tottenham defender Benoit Assou-Ekotto has revealed he often got confused when playing against Aston Villa and West Ham due to the similarities in their kit. Assou-Ekotto is perhaps best known for not having the same passion for the game as his fellow pros did, despite being an effective left-back – former Spurs boss Harry […]

