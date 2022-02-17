‘Aaron Rodgers isn’t going nowhere’ – Skip Bayless I UNDISPUTED

After winning his second MVP in a row Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has all the leverage as both the Packers and the rest of the QB-needy teams in the NFL await to hear what he wants in his future. Reports say quote “it’s only a matter of time before he ends up in Denver (Broncos)” but he also spoke highly of Green Bay during his MVP acceptance speech last Thursday. Skip Bayless speculates where Rodgers will end up next season.