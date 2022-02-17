Lakers should feel discouraged with AD's injury, despite the win vs. Jazz — Chris Broussard I UNDISPUTED

LeBron James ensured that the Los Angeles Lakers entered the All-Star break on a high note last night. Despite trailing by as many as 12 points in the fourth quarter, LeBron willed the purple and gold to a 106-101 victory over the Utah Jazz. The King dropped 15 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter alone. However, Anthony Davis exited the game with an ankle injury. First Things First co-host Chris Broussard explains why the Lakers should be discouraged despite the big win.