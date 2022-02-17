'Don't let the Lakers' win over Utah Jazz fool you' — Colin Cowherd explains I THE HERD

'Don't let the Lakers' win over Utah Jazz fool you' — Colin Cowherd explains I THE HERD

FOX Sports

Published

The Los Angeles Lakers may have eked out a win against the Utah Jazz Wednesday night, but Colin Cowherd says don't be fooled. With Anthony Davis out with a sprained ankle, this is a 'blow it up' roster, and Colin isn't optimistic for LeBron James' championship chances.

Full Article