The Los Angeles Lakers may have eked out a win against the Utah Jazz Wednesday night, but Colin Cowherd says don't be fooled. With Anthony Davis out with a sprained ankle, this is a 'blow it up' roster, and Colin isn't optimistic for LeBron James' championship chances.Full Article
'Don't let the Lakers' win over Utah Jazz fool you' — Colin Cowherd explains I THE HERD
