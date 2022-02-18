Winter Olympics: Kamila Valieva treatment by entourage 'chilling' - IOC
It was "chilling" to the way a distraught Kamila Valieva was treated by her coach and raises concerns for the future, says IOC president Thomas Bach.Full Article
Watch VideoAfter dominating the ice last week, figure skater Kamila Valieva's Winter Olympics came to a tumbling end Thursday in..
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) asked the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to investigate the entourage of Kamila Valieva..