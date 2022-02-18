Thomas Tuchel confirms extent of Mason Mount injury ahead of Crystal Palace, Lille and Liverpool
Published
Mason Mount was substituted during the Club World Cup Final and Thomas Tuchel has commented on the extent of his injuryFull Article
Published
Mason Mount was substituted during the Club World Cup Final and Thomas Tuchel has commented on the extent of his injuryFull Article
Thomas Tuchel hopes Mason Mount will be fit for the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool. The Chelsea manager was speaking in his..