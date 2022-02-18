Winter Olympics: Great Britain's women's curlers to play for curling gold
Published
Great Britain's women's curlers will play for Olympic gold after edging past Sweden 12-11 in an extra end after a tense and compelling semi-final.Full Article
Published
Great Britain's women's curlers will play for Olympic gold after edging past Sweden 12-11 in an extra end after a tense and compelling semi-final.Full Article
BBC Local News: South Scotland -- Great Britain's men's curlers have to settle for Olympic silver as Sweden triumph 5-4 in a..
BBC Local News: Edinburgh and East Scotland -- Great Britain's women's curlers will play for Olympic gold after edging past Sweden..