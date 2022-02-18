Canelo Alvarez’s ‘huge back’ made Amir Khan ask, ‘What am I doing here?’ as Brit says he only took the fight because Floyd Mayweather ‘was being a p***y’
Amir Khan has recalled the moment just before the first bell of his fight with Canelo Alvarez where the Mexican's remarkable physique left the Brit asking: 'What am I doing here?' Khan has spent most of his career competing between lightweight (135lbs) and welterweight (147lbs), but jumped up for a one-off catchweight contest at 155lbs