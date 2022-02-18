Mercedes launch ‘unbelievable machine’ to help Lewis Hamilton and George Russell topple Max Verstappen’s Red Bull, but admit new rule changes mean ‘we start again from zero’
Mercedes have launched their 2022 Formula One challenger – the W13 – labelled an 'unbelievable machine' by team boss Toto Wolff. All but two of the 10-team grid have now revealed their cars for the upcoming season, which begins on March 20 when Bahrain kicks off a new era of F1. Sweeping aerodynamic changes and […]