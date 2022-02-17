WBC announce they have made special ‘Union Belt’ to be awarded to winner of Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte all-British fight
The WBC have announced that they will present a specially made ‘Union Belt’ to the winner of Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte. WBC heavyweight champion Fury looks set to defend his title against his fellow Brit next, with confirmation seemingly imminent for April 23 at Wembley Stadium. The Gypsy King’s UK co-promoter Frank Warren won purse bids to promote the bout with […]Full Article