Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere reveals ‘beef’ with Sergio Busquets in famous Champions League night with Barcelona and discusses Pep Guardiola’s ‘swipe’ following match

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere reveals ‘beef’ with Sergio Busquets in famous Champions League night with Barcelona and discusses Pep Guardiola’s ‘swipe’ following match

talkSPORT

Published

February 16, 2011 is a day that Jack Wilshere will remember forever. The Arsenal youngster truly introduced himself to world football with a sensational display against Barcelona in a pulsating Champions League showdown at the Emirates. Wilshere, then just 19 years of age, ran the show for the Gunners in the middle of the park […]

Full Article