LeBron James will be appearing in his 18th All-Star game this weekend, but this one will be a little different as the King will return to his hometown of Cleveland for the festivities. LeBron will be one of the two captains for the game on Sunday night, and he’ll have both of the Cavaliers' All-Stars, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen, on his team. Skip Bayless shares his expectations for LeBron at the All-Star game.