Bucs are reportedly doing a ‘ton of work’ to acquire Russell Wilson from Seattle — Colin Cowherd reacts I THE HERD
There are rumors circulating that Russell Wilson is interested in leaving the Seattle Seahawks. According to NFL Network's James Palmer, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly 'done a lot of work' to acquire Wilson in the offseason after Tom Brady announced his retirement. Colin Cowherd discusses the likelihood of this trade to happen, then breaks down potential scenarios for both teams.Full Article