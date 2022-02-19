Americans David Wise, Alex Ferreira win silver, bronze in freeski halfpipe at 2022 Winter Olympics
Four years ago, David Wise and Alex Ferreira took the top two spots, respectively, as Wise won his second Olympic gold in the event.
The Americans missed the podium Friday in Beijing, but captured two medals Saturday, winning silver and bronze in the men's freeski..