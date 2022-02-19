How football.london's West Ham writer Tom Clark expects the Hammers to line up against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoonFull Article
Jarrod Bowen starts, Kurt Zouma decision: Predicted West Ham XI vs Newcastle United
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
West Ham vs Newcastle prediction and odds: Jarrod Bowen tipped to dent Eddie Howe's survival hopes
Football.london
The Inside Track brings you the best in betting tips with tipster Tom Phillips looking ahead to West Ham's Premier League clash..
Advertisement
More coverage
Kurt Zouma ‘shouldn’t have been on the pitch’, says trust
The chair of the West Ham United Supporters’ Trust has criticised the decision to play Kurt Zouma in Tuesday’s match against..
ODN