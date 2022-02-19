Team GB curlers ‘gutted’ and ‘hurt’ despite securing first medal of Winter Olympics, as Sweden edge gold medal match and leave Great Britain with silver – ‘Right now it kind of sucks’
Great Britain were made to settle for a silver medal after losing their Olympic men’s curling final 5-4 to Sweden in an extra end at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing. Forced to try an ambitious effort to salvage an unlikely win against the hammer, Bruce Mouat’s attempted take-out missed by inches to give Swedish […]Full Article