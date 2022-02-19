IND vs SL: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant rested for T20s against Sri Lanka
Published
BCCI announced on Saturday (February 19) that Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant will be rested for the T20 series against Sri Lanka.Full Article
Published
BCCI announced on Saturday (February 19) that Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant will be rested for the T20 series against Sri Lanka.Full Article
Former India skipper Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will be rested for the third Twenty20 international against..
As per reports, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant will miss the third T20I game of the ongoing series against West Indies, and upcoming..