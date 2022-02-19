Follow live updates of the Championship clash between the Blades and the Swans right hereFull Article
Sheffield United v Swansea City Live: Kick-off time, team news and score updates
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Sheffield United v Swansea City kick-off time, live stream details and team news
Wales Online
The Swans face the Blades in the Championship: here's the kick-off time, early team news and referee details
Advertisement
More coverage
Millwall v Cardiff City Live: Kick-off time, breaking team news and score updates
Follow all the action from The Den as Cardiff City take on Millwall
Wales Online