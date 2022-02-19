Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea: Hakim Ziyech nets last-gasp winner
Published
Hakim Ziyech scores a last-minute winner as Chelsea edge past Crystal Palace on their return to Premier League action.Full Article
Published
Hakim Ziyech scores a last-minute winner as Chelsea edge past Crystal Palace on their return to Premier League action.Full Article
Hakim Ziyech admitted it was the “best feeling” to score the late winner for Chelsea FC as they claimed an important 1-0 […]
Hakim Ziyech was on target once again in the Premier League with a last-gasp volley to clinch a 1-0 victory for Chelsea over..