John Fury sends firm ‘sign the contract’ message to Dillian Whyte as WBC deadline looms to confirm Tyson Fury fight

Tyson Fury’s father John Fury has told Dillian Whyte to ‘sign the contract’ for their heavyweight world title fight. WBC champion Fury looks set to defend his title against his fellow Brit next, with confirmation seemingly imminent for April 23 at Wembley Stadium. The Gypsy King’s UK co-promoter Frank Warren won the rights to promote the bout with a record $41million (£30.6million) […]