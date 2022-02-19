Jamie Carragher declares Premier League title race back ON and claims Liverpool’s league game against Leeds bigger than Carabao Cup final vs Chelsea after Man City lose to Tottenham
Published
Jamie Carragher has declared the Premier League title race looks to be back on after Manchester City’s 3-2 home defeat against Tottenham. Spurs snatched an unlikely three points at the Etihad Stadium in a dramatic encounter on Saturday evening as Harry Kane struck deep into stoppage time just minutes after Riyad Mahrez looked to have […]Full Article