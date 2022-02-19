Frazer Clarke RESULT: Olympic bronze medallist WINS pro debut against massively overmatched opponent Jake Darnell as corner throw in the towel in round one
Frazer Clarke won his professional boxing debut in straightforward fashion as he stopped Jake Darnell on Saturday night in Manchester. The heavyweight, who won Olympic bronze for Team GB last summer, faced another boxer making his debut who was found as a late replacement on Thursday. The fight began with Darnell attempting a few ambitious […]Full Article