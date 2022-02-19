Manchester United’s Edinson Cavani watches fellow Uruguayan Chris Namus get knocked out by Natasha Jonas in world title fight on Amir Khan vs Kell Brook undercard
Edinson Cavani left the Manchester Arena disappointed on Saturday night as Chris Namus was knocked out in two rounds by Natasha Jonas. The Manchester United striker attended the boxing to support his fellow Uruguayan in her world title fight, but she was unsuccessful. The fight began with Jonas boxing well on the back foot and […]Full Article