British boxing superstars Amir Khan and Kell Brook finally met in the ring after years of talk with the pair doing battle in Manchester on Saturday nightFull Article
Kell Brook settles Amir Khan rivalry with sixth-round stoppage in comprehensive win
Daily Star0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
‘I want to get stuck straight in’ – Conor Benn calls out Kell Brook after stoppage of Amir Khan, and Chris Eubank Jr also wants to face him at middleweight
talkSPORT
Conor Benn has told talkSPORT that he wants to jump straight into a fight with Kell Brook after watching his win over Amir Khan on..
-
Kell Brook beats Amir Khan in sixth round to settle bitter rivalry
BBC News
-
Sensational Brook stops Khan to settle rivalry
BBC News
-
Sensational Brook stops Khan in sixth to settle bitter rivalry
BBC News
-
Amir Khan v Kell Brook: 'Special K' produces special performance to beat bitter rival in sixth
BBC Sport
Advertisement
More coverage
Amir Khan v Kell Brook betting offer: Get Khan to win at 40/1 OR Brook at 30/1 with William Hill
Amir Khan and Kell Brook are finally facing each other at Manchester Arena on Saturday after a lengthy rivalry. William Hill have..
talkSPORT