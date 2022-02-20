Finland wins first Olympic men's ice hockey gold
Finland won its first Olympic men's ice hockey gold medal with a 2-1 victory over the Russian Olympic Committee on Sunday.Full Article
Finland win their first Olympic men's ice hockey gold with victory over the Russian Olympic Committee on the final day in Beijing.
