What Ryan Sessegnon did after Harry Kane's stoppage-time winner for Tottenham against Man City
Published
Ryan Sessegnon was given the nod in Tottenham's thrilling 3-2 win over Man City at the Etihad StadiumFull Article
Published
Ryan Sessegnon was given the nod in Tottenham's thrilling 3-2 win over Man City at the Etihad StadiumFull Article
Harry Kane scored a last-gasp winner for Spurs as they beat Man City and Sergio Reguilon tweeted about how good the game was after..
Harry Kane reopened the Premier League title race by netting Tottenham’s winner in a 3-2 victory over Manchester City, downing..