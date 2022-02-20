Manchester City star Phil Foden was caught up in an ugly fight outside his private area at the Amir Khan vs Kell Brook fight in Manchester on SaturdayFull Article
Man City star Phil Foden involved in ugly fight backstage at Khan vs Brook clash
Man City 'appalled' by Foden abuse at Khan-Brook fight
Manchester City say they are "shocked and appalled" at abuse suffered by Phil Foden and his family at Saturday's Khan-Brook fight.
BBC News