Tennis: Novak Djokovic says he's at his 'peak' returning to tour in Dubai

Tennis: Novak Djokovic says he's at his 'peak' returning to tour in Dubai

New Zealand Herald

Published

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic said on Sunday that despite weeks away from competition and emotional distress over his recent detention and deportation, he feels he's at his "peak" as he returns to tour.The world's top male...

Full Article