Borussia Dortmund’s Marco Reus became the club’s first player in over five years to register five direct goal involvements in a single Bundesliga game, as he starred in Sunday’s drubbing of Borussia Monchengladbach. With leaders Bayern Munich having beat Greuther Furth 4-1 earlier on, Dortmund responded with a 6-0 thrashing of coach Marco Rose’s former team […]