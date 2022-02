Xavi and Sergio Busquets hailed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the former Arsenal man netted a hat-trick in Barcelona’s 4-1 hammering of Valencia. The Gabon striker netted either side of Frenkie De Jong’s tap-in to give Barca a 3-0 half-time lead, before completing his treble in bizarre circumstances on the hour-mark, after Carlos Soler had pulled one back for Valencia. […]