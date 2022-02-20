West Ham told they should have signed in-form Burnley striker Wout Weghorst in January instead of pursuing ‘unrealistic’ transfer targets following latest poor display
Published
West Ham should have signed Wout Weghorst in January instead of pursuing ‘unrealistic targets’. That is the verdict of talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, who can’t understand why the Hammers didn’t make a move to sign the Dutchman, who is now flourishing for Burnley following a £12million move from Wolfsburg West Ham were held to a 1-1 […]Full Article