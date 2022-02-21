Suns star Chris Paul to miss at least 6-8 weeks with right thumb avulsion fracture
Chris Paul sustained a right thumb avulsion fracture in the Suns' final game before the All-Star break and will be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks.
Suns point guard Chris Paul has a right thumb avulsion fracture and will be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks, according to a report by..